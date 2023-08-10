We all struggle with our faith and with our personal lives from time to time. This week, we looked at the story of one of God’s servants who wrested not only with his family life and his faith, but with a “stranger” sometimes understood to be God or an angel or a representation of God. Jacob grappled with an unknown traveler, who put his hip out of joint, but then blessed him and changed his name to Israel, the father of nations, one who strives with God and with people and prevails.
Jacob refused to let go until his companion blessed him, and I resonate with that. How often do we grapple with the circumstances of our lives, and hang on until we find blessing amid it all? Next time you are facing a challenge, what would give you the tenacity to keep wresting?
