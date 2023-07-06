United Community Church of Morrisville loves supporting the community. We are especially grateful to offer the Breakfast on Us program, serving free breakfast, Monday through Friday, 7-9 a.m.
On Tuesdays and Fridays, you will also find the Mobile Rural Resource Navigator at the breakfast, ready to help folks access the resources of our region, and on Wednesdays the Lamoille Health Partners Community health team offers blood pressure checks and more.
This spring and summer, there’s been increased need at breakfast, and in June we served over 1,085 meals — breaking the record set in May — an average of 50 meals a day, and some days as high as 65. This is why we want to give a huge thanks to Vermont Department of Children and Families in partnership with Lamoille Community House, as well as MoCo shoppers who “round up for change” in June and July. These organizations are funding additional food and resources so we can continue to feed all who hunger. We could not offer all these services without the support of this community.
We also celebrate our local leaders and public servants, leading in incredibly challenging times, and wish you all a safe and “berry” happy Fourth.
