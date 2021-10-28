Is your vision a little foggy these days? Anyone wearing glasses and a mask has faced this problem. But it also comes up in the Bible, when Jesus heals a man’s vision — kind of. Other healing stories seem to work right away, but in one instance Jesus heals a man’s sight and the healing takes time.
That’s frustrating and can be downright discouraging. But maybe this story exists to remind us that healing takes time and intention. Maybe, especially when it comes to vision, what it is that God envisions for us takes time to come into focus.
In a story of successful healing, Jesus asks the person: “What do you ask of me?” On Sunday, Pastor Becca Girrell asked this question in a different way: “What do we want from the church, the body of Christ on earth?”
As the vision of who we are to be takes shape, are we ready to be a place of love, peace, joy, shelter, community and more — even if that takes a little time to come into focus?
On Friday, the church offers a free take-out community dinner from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Invite your neighbors and enjoy a fabulous free ham supper.
— Rev. Becca Girrell
