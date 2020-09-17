Does God’s blessing of us come at the expense of others? This Sunday, Rev. Becca Girrell compared the story from the Bible and from the Rabbinic tradition about the people of Israel escaping from Egypt, and the Egyptian army perishing in the Sea of Reeds.
Is this a cause for celebration? Does not God weep for the loss of any of God’s children, as the Rabbinic tradition suggests?
What we realize, six months into the COVID-19 pandemic, is that some people have had access to health care, stable housing or the flexibility and technology to work from home or have students remote-learn, while others have not been able to keep their heads above water. “Surely God makes a way where there is no way,” Pastor Becca said, “but the way that we will celebrate must be a way for all people, to a land of peace and promise.”
United Community Church of Morrisville continues to seek ways to welcome all people into the wholeness and blessing of community, including with the free weekday Breakfast on Us, 7-8:30 a.m., takeout only.
Sunday worship services are on Facebook and Zoom at 10 a.m., with easiest access at unitedchurch morrisville.org.
— Becca Girrell
