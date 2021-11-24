How do you want to be defined? Rev. Becca Girrell asked this question in her message Sunday. The Bible tells of a woman, first defined as poor and as a widow — defined by what she lacks. But through her faithful giving of what she had, though it was small, she comes to be defined by her generosity and her trust in God.
As children, we are often filled with wonder, playfulness, generosity and a commitment to fairness, Girrell said in her children’s message. Somewhere along the way we seem to lose these things, and we begin to let our fear, hardship or disregard of others define our lives and drive our actions. How much better it would be to recapture these child-like values.
In the use of our gifts — our time, our passion, our financial and other resources — are we shaped by what we lack or fear lacking, or are we defined by our values: compassion, community, love, generosity, gratitude and faith? With these guiding us, we can make good use of our gifts to serve others and make a difference in our community.
United Community Church of Morrisville wishes you a safe and healthy Thanksgiving holiday, filled with joy.
— Rev. Becca Girrell
