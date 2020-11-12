Ever feel like God was sending you a message over and over until you learn it? Rev. Becca Girrell mused on Sunday that perhaps God is giving us a message about living in the midst of uncertainty. Between the COVID-19 pandemic, multiple human losses and natural disasters, and an election process hanging on counting and recounting, we have to find the resilience to withstand uncertainty for an unknown length of time.
In the story of 10 bridesmaids — five wise and well-stocked with the oil they need for their lamps, and five foolish and under-prepared — all 10 grow weary and fall asleep as they wait for the celebration.
This metaphor teaches that it’s neither foolish nor wise to grow weary of the waiting. The question is, do we have the wisdom to pace ourselves, to make sure we have enough spiritual, emotional and physical energy to keep going? What do you need to recharge your body, mind and spirit?
Special music was offered by Mike and Kristine Hendon, and Judy Bickford served as liturgist.
All are welcome at “The Hate U Give” book study offered by the church and the Morristown Centennial Library, 6:30 p.m., over Zoom on Nov. 11 and 18.
— Becca Girrell
