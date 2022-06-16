One of the beautiful things about church community is that we believe the very nature of togetherness is holy. This is grounded in what we believe about God. On Sunday, Rev. Becca Girrell described God as the trinity being “God in community.” If we believe God is both one and many (Creator, Jesus and Holy Spirit), then we believe that many-ness is itself a sacred thing.
Togetherness. Many-ness. Community. These are part of God and are holy parts of humanity as well. It’s time to reimagine what being together and being community means in the wake of the pandemic isolation. Are we together when some folks watch worship on their computer at home? What if they don’t watch it until Thursday? What if people take a to-go meal rather than eating breakfast in the church building — are we still sharing a meal together?
However you might be exploring community these days, United Community Church of Morrisville would love to explore together with you: in person at Breakfast on Us or worship services or office visits, or services online on Zoom and Facebook, emails, prayer from afar and more. Let us build diverse ways to be together as community.
— Rev. Becca Girrell
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.