The United Community Church of Morrisville is building a new church in a couple of ways, Rev. Becca Girrell said in her message on Sunday. We are forming a new church as our two former congregations continue to unite in a shared mission and vision together, and we are creating new ways of being church in the face of the changing world brought about by the pandemic.
“If we know even a glimpse of who God is, then God tells us who we are to be: building blocks and a building crew for the church that is needed now,” Pastor Becca said, reflecting on Jesus’s words to Peter and his other disciples in Matthew 16:13-20 — “On this rock, I will build my church.”
What are we learning about the sort of church that will be? What must we do differently to co-create the church of tomorrow?
Rev. Clark Callender served as liturgist, Shaun Booher offered piano and organ music, and Debbie Yacovone blessed us with a special musical medley. Worship services are at 10 a.m. Sundays on Facebook and Zoom.
The church is offering a free, take-out community dinner Friday, Aug. 28 at 5:30 p.m.; all are welcome, but please wear masks.
— Becca Girrell
