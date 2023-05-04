What a gift it was to be able to host a community dinner with a sit-down option for the first time in more than three years. We served nearly 70 dinners last week, about half take-out and half in person. Thanks to all our volunteers, and to our community.
This Sunday, we talked about the importance of “drawing the circle wide” and including all people, even when that seems frightening or painful or hard. The United Community Church of Morrisville is a place that welcomes everyone, whether to Breakfast on Us or to worship services or anything in between. This includes people who think or act differently, people of all economic statuses, all abilities and needs. For us this is a matter of faith. We believe that Jesus and his early followers were adamant about inviting everyone into community. We can do no less.
