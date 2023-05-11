I’ve always been troubled by the passage in the Gospel of John when Jesus says “I am the way and the truth and the life. No one comes to the father but through me.” It makes it sound like other religions or other ways of faith aren’t valid and undermines the otherwise radical inclusion I believe is inherent in God’s love.
Hearing some context helps illuminate a different understanding. First, Jesus was speaking to his disciples, who’d asked how they could follow him, and then practically demanded to see “the Father” immediately. This understanding of God as a loving parent was new — only Jesus was talking about God this way at the time — and it makes sense people would be eager for a personal connection to God. Jesus is clear: we can’t just skip ahead and get to God like a prize. The point is the journey, the way and living a life like Jesus did. In fact, “all I have done, you will do, and more,” Jesus tells them.
