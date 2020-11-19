God offers priceless, extravagant gifts, and entrusts us to use them, but who determines when those gifts are used faithfully? In her message this week, Rev. Becca Girrell reminded us that what looks like faithfulness in the eyes of God may look like foolishness to the world. For example, given the value of property, certainly our church buildings would be worth more if we simply sold them.
But that’s not what we consider faithfulness. Instead, we invest, not in trying to turn a profit, but in service to our community. Our two buildings host programs for children, and we prioritize serving those with fewer resources, rather than making money or serving ourselves. Even before trying to worship together in person, with the little resources we have left, we make sure we give away breakfast to anyone who needs it.
In light of the COVID resurgence, Breakfast on Us returns to take-out only for now, as we prioritize the health and safety of our community. Our worship services remain on Facebook and Zoom at 10 a.m. Sundays, and can be accessed at unitedchurchmorrisville.org.
Stay strong, everyone, as we continue to show our love for each other by keeping one another safe.
— Becca Girrell
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.