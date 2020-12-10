The congregation was very moved by this week’s worship service, which included special music, “Love Has Broken Down the Wall,” and a communion to go. Rev. Becca Girrell reflected in her message that love makes us willing to take risks, to be willing to be foolish.
In Joseph’s case, this became a willingness to endure the humiliation of his fiancé being pregnant. What love he showed in not wanting Mary to suffer shame and danger, and in raising Jesus as his own, letting love make them family.
Our church invites the whole community to help celebrate light and enjoy our holiday tree located in front of the church, 85 Upper Main St.
We’re calling this a “dream tree,” and everyone is invited to stop by, find the small plastic tote, and write a dream, hope, wish or prayer on a strip of fabric, then tie it to the tree. Come by and read or reflect on the hopes and dreams of your neighbors, and the resilience of our community.
May the lights of Hanukkah, solstice, Christmas, Kwanzaa, of the human spirit itself bring you strength and peace this season.
— Becca Girrell
