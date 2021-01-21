“Where is God?” This is a question that can be asked in a few ways. In Psalm 42, an anguished author feels abandoned by God, longing for a time when he led a joyful celebration. His foes torment him, jeering, asking, “Where is your God?”
But, Pastor Becca pointed out Sunday that this is also a question we can ask ourselves: “Where is God in this situation? What is God teaching me? Where is God helping me grow?”
Seeking God in hard situations, trusting that God is present even when we don’t sense that, having the courage to cry out in our anguish and vulnerability, these are acts of deep faithfulness.
Too often, especially as people of faith, we assume we must be strong, with no hint of fear or despair. But we need to break open this stigma. In fact, 1 in 5 adults in the U.S. lives with a mental illness, the most common being anxiety and depression. The Bible is filled with examples of people crying out in panic and despair, reminding us that faithful people feel these too.
At Unitied Community Church, we honor our whole selves, weakness and all. Visit us at unitedchurchmorrisville.org for more information.
— Rev. Becca Girrell
