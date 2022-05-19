We believe in a God of radical connection — a God who loves humanity enough to walk among us, live and die among us, be ever-present with us, Rev. Becca Girrell said in her message Sunday. As people of faith, our task is to love others the way God does — nothing more profound than that.
We also live in a time of radical disconnection, including isolation from the pandemic and political divisiveness. After so long apart, we’re out of practice at being present with one another. If we are called to love as God loves, and God loves through being present, what does it mean to be people of connection in a time of disconnection? How can our church offer our communities ways to reconnect and be safely but deeply present with one another?
Our church helps people connect over breakfast weekdays 7-9 a.m., monthly take-out dinners, weekly Bible study and, of course worship services Sundays at 10 a.m. in person and on Zoom and Facebook Live (facebook.com/morrisvilleucc), and rebroadcast Mondays at noon on local access TV. We’re online at unitedchurchmorrisville.org. Join us in finding creative ways to reconnect in our community and beyond.
— Rev. Becca Girrell
