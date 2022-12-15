When we use the term Jesus Christ, we are holding two seemingly conflicting aspects of God together — the person Jesus, a baby born in Bethlehem, with whom we long for relationship — and the powerful God of all creation, anointed to save.
While that can be a lot to take in, our experiences with sacred places in our lives are similar. Have you ever been to a place that is sacred to you— a loved one’s home, a quiet garden, the magnificent Green River Reservoir — and felt that this one place is sacred, but is also somehow connected to all that is sacred in the universe? That is the mystery that we try to tap into.
If you are seeking a connection with the sacred, join us for our holiday services in person and on Facebook Live.
The longest night service for those experiencing loss or pain at Christmastime is Wednesday Dec. 21, at 7:30 p.m. Christmas Eve music and candlelight service is on Saturday, Dec. 24, at 7 p.m. Christmas Day celebration and top-ten hymn sing is on Sunday Dec. 25, at 10 a.m.
— Rev. Becca Girrell
