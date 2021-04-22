The world seems full of bad news, Rev. Becca Girrell acknowledged in her message on Sunday
It’s not that we enjoy bad news, really, but that our brains are more likely to notice and remember things that are potentially harmful, to help us avoid them in the future. Paraphrasing from a friend, Pastor Becca said, “We had to remember every detail about saber-toothed tigers, because saber-toothed tigers can kill us. Pretty sunsets can’t.”
One the one hand, this helps explain why Jesus’ disciples recorded detailed descriptions of the events surrounding his death but seemed unable to even recognize Jesus post-resurrection. On the other hand, this has challenging implications for sharing the good news, something church is supposed to do. Perhaps this is why religion is often presented as bad news; an angry God waiting to punish sticks in people’s minds.
At United Community Church of Morrisville, we believe in a loving God, a God of healing and forgiveness, and we’ll continue to share this good news through compassion, connection and service, even if that’s less catchy. Because this news is not too good to be true.
Find us on Facebook Live, unitedchurchmorrisville.org, or at noon on Mondays on Green Mountain Access TV.
— Rev. Becca Girrell
