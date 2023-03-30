Many years ago, churches and other religious institutions were arguably the greatest forces for social good in the world. We built hospitals and universities, established Sunday school to teach kids before child labor laws, provided safety for asylum-seekers and refugees and distributed food, clothing and other necessities to countless people. Faith-based organizations did all this and more because we believe it’s what God asks of us, how faith is lived out.
Somewhere along the way, church as an institution became more concerned with its own survival, and more obsessed with rules and policies. It’s time to reclaim our focus on the common good, and our commitment to the inclusion and well-being of all people. As we approach the season that marks the most-sacred time of year for Christians, The United Community Church of Morrisville is committed to living our faith in ways that seek justice and compassion for all people.
