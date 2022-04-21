Easter is a little bit upside-down and very unexpected, Rev. Becca Girrell said in her message on Easter morning. This is a time when we proclaim that love and life prevail even in the face of death, even when the world seems overwhelmed by violence and sorrow.
This has been a particularly poignant time to celebrate the promise of new life. This past week, our community witnessed the tragic loss of a young transgender person. United Community Church unequivocally affirms that trans people are beloved by God and opened the church for a silent vigil for Fern Feather on Friday even as we recognized the violence and loss of Holy Week two millennia ago.
Across the globe, we know that Ukraine is being devastated by warfare and war crimes, and we share in grief and anger at these atrocities at home and abroad.
Amid all of this, we still dare to believe that God is love, and that love will always triumph. Our faith in God and in the goodness, we see in one another can be a source of hope, resilience, even joy — unexpected gifts in these difficult times.
— Rev. Becca Girrell
