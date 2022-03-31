Sometimes the way home is the hardest part of a journey. In her message on Sunday, Rev. Becca Girrell spoke about how this can be true with travel, is even more the case in the spiritual journey. Acknowledging that we are lost or that we need a way home can be very difficult.
A bigger challenge in our area is to find a literal path home into safe and affordable housing. Our community does a great job of providing food and clothing to those in need, in ways that hold no judgement or stigma. When it comes to housing, however, too often we hold assumptions about how people may have become homeless rather than focusing proactively on the obstacles and opportunities to moving out of homelessness.
What if we extended to one another an invitation to find a way home without judgement? Through the Housing and Homelessness Teach-In this week and other efforts, our church hopes to be part of de-stigmatizing homelessness and building solutions so that everyone can find a way home.
If you are looking for a spiritual home and a place to make a difference, perhaps we are that home for you. Find us at unitedchurchmorrisville.org or facebook.com/morrisvilleucc.
— Rev. Becca Girrell
