When difficult things happen, sometimes it’s not only comforting but healthy to return to familiar spaces and activities. Maybe that’s why, in the weeks after Jesus’ death and resurrection, his disciples returned to their hometown and to their familiar activity: fishing.
But the familiar and comfortable don’t always bear the same results after the world changes, Rev. Dr. Becca Girrell said in her message Sunday. The disciples catch no fish until they are ready to try a small change — casting the nets out of the other side of the boat. Then, they gather more fish than they know what to do with.
We’ve all been through some very difficult times, and it’s not only comforting but, in many ways, a good thing to discover the ways in which life goes on. What small change can we make, what one possibility can we allow for, so that today might be different, and fuller of blessing than ever before?
— Rev. Dr. Becca Girrell
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.