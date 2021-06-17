Everyone knows that teamwork and collaboration crumble in a crisis, right? Not necessarily, Rev. Dr. Becca Girrell shared in her message Sunday. During her research intervention, which took place toward the beginning of the pandemic, she found that strong, trusting relationships and a view of the big picture can help people feel less anxious and more confident, even in times of crisis.
Trusting in God and one another, Pastor Becca said, helps us find ways to turn obstacles to opportunities. What opportunities will arise as we begin to emerge from this crisis? What new ways of being a church will we find are possible because of what we have been through? After all, quoting a seminary professor, she said, “The only difference between a stumbling block and a stepping stone is how high you are willing to lift your feet.”
The community is invited to celebrate the July 4 with some pre-parade music at the church and our homemade strawberry shortcake.
Beginning July 11, services will be simultaneously in-person and online. Until then, join us on Zoom and Facebook Live Sundays at 10 a.m., and Mondays at noon on access TV, or visit unitedchurchmorrisville.org for more information.
— Rev. Becca Girrell
