This week guest preacher Dr. Dorothee Benz delivered the message “Original Sin and 1619,” exploring the pervasive evil of systemic racism. It is important, Benz said, to name racism as sin, that which is counter to God’s will. The legacy of slavery is not a blip in American history, but a central reality to how racial bias, white privilege and wealth disparity in the U.S. continue to shape our society.
While none of us perhaps intends to participate in racism, all of us (as white or white-passing people) have benefitted from white privilege, and all people of every race and ethnicity are caught up in the collective sin. A collective problem will require collective solutions, and so all must be involved in dismantling racism.
