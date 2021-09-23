The entire world is coming through a time of loss, change and fear, Rev. Dr. Becca Girrell reminded the congregation Sunday. This means no one is at their best, as we are all dealing with a complex mixture of emotions.
“"Every experience of grief calls up previous losses in our lives, and every change carries with it loss of what has been and fear and uncertainty of what will be,” she said.
The bad news, Girrell said, is that there is no shortcut to grief and other complex emotions. But the good news is that none of us must navigate this alone. Church especially is a place where people can talk about hard feelings, and can process fear, loss, grief and even anger together.
If you are struggling with grief or other challenging emotions, you are not alone. Reach out at our weekday breakfasts or call the office at 888-2225 to speak with the pastor or to meet the welcoming folks of the church. Visit unitedchurchmorrisville.org for more information.
The church holds its annual chicken pie supper as a take-out meal on Saturday, Oct. 9, 4:30-6:30 p.m. Call ahead for reservations.
— Rev. Becca Girrell
