With the start of a new year, we change calendars and planners — thinking of one year ending and another beginning. The reality is that the passage of time is more like a spiral in which it’s impossible to tell the end of one revolution and the beginning of the next. Every day is an opportunity for new beginnings.
Just because a new year is beginning, in the church calendar at least, the Christmas season continues. We enter this new year still committed to what theologian Howard Thurman called the true work of Christmas: “To find the lost, to heal the broken, to feed the hungry, to release the prisoner, to rebuild the nations, to bring peace among others, to make music in the heart.”
At United Community Church, we recommit ourselves to this “work of Christmas” that continues in every season of the year.
For those looking for a community with whom to serve, come see if United Community Church of Morrisville is the place. Learn more at bit.ly/3VK8kno.
— Rev. Becca Girrell
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.