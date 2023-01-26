Never underestimate the importance of word-of-mouth to share good news. In early Christianity, news of who Jesus was and what he might represent was initially spread by people telling their friends, family members and acquaintances about what they’d experienced.
We want to share good news that highlights the importance of relationships with all of you. Beginning this week, our Breakfast on Us (free breakfast 7-9 a.m., Monday to Friday) will be an even bigger resource thanks to United Way and Lamoille Health Partners. As always with Breakfast on Us, there is no pressure to share information with anyone, and you are invited to use these resources only if you choose.
The dining room will now remain open on Tuesdays and Wednesdays until 10 a.m. Every Tuesday, folks can chat with the United Way rural resource navigator, a “human 211,” who can assist with accessing a variety of resources in our county. Get to know Jessica and see if there are ways she can help you or those you know.
Every Wednesday, staff from Lamoille Health Partners, often including a nurse, will build relationships and help folks sign up for primary care, get rides to appointments, answer questions and more.
— Rev. Becca Girrell
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.