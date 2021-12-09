This week we focused on peace during our worship service, and we also held in tension the longing for peace in the face of violence that has torn at the fabric of our community. Rev. Becca Girrell asked, “What does it mean to seek and create peace in the face of violence between one another?”
In the Bible’s account of Mary (Jesus’ mother), a young woman comes to be at peace with what is being asked of her — to bear a symbol of God’s presence in the world. She does this after she is affirmed by her kinswoman. Through that support and connection, Mary comes to see peace not as ceasefire or complacency, but as peace that comes with justice and in the context of community.
The same is true for our community. Peace, justice and compassion feed one another, and are achieved through our relationships with one another.
The church’s community Dream Tree has returned. All are invited to enjoy the tree on the church front lawn. In a box on the church steps, you will find strips of fabric and markers to write out your hopes, prayers and wishes this season, and tie them on the tree.
— Rev. Becca Girrell
