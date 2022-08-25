What’s the whole point of faith? We asked this question Sunday, acknowledging that for a lot of people, faith — especially the Christian faith — has been about rules and restrictions and the threat of punishment. This approach to religion has understandably driven people away from church and caused tremendous harm.
That’s not the faith Jesus demonstrates, however. Jesus broke the rules of religion all the time, offering healing and forgiveness in times and places the religious leaders thought he shouldn’t. But that’s the true point of faith: to love, heal and celebrate. The God we proclaim is not one of punishment, but one of freedom and joy.
We are offering a free, take-out community dinner Friday, Aug. 26, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Last month we ran out of meals, so we are preparing even more this month, and we hope to see you there.
Celebrate the first day of school with all our students and educators and staff. Here’s to an exciting year of learning, so please stop by the picnic table outside United Community Church on your way home from school by car or on foot on Monday, Aug. 29, for free homemade cookies.
— Rev. Becca Girrell
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.