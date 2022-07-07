“When are people coming back to church?” On Sunday, we considered the possibility that this question is not the right one to be asking. Why might people participate in church, and how? What do folks need to make church a meaningful experience for them? Who do we mean by people?
This must be more than the hope of seeing the same folks that used to be in church before the pandemic, but a longing to reach out into our community. After all, church is an organization whose primary focus is on the people who are not part of the organization. We strive to love and serve especially those who do not come to church.
But perhaps the most important point is that what it means to come to church has radically changed. More than an hour of specific worship activities in specific in-person venues, people today participate in church by worshipping, serving, connecting and living faith seven days a week, in physical, virtual and hybrid ways.
How might we help folks connect to one another and engage in beloved community? That’s an interesting question. What do you think our community needs most? We’d love to hear it.
— Rev. Becca Girrell
