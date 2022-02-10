Are you one of the many folks harmed or shunned by organized religion, who have come to see church as judgmental, hypocritical or exclusionary? You are not alone, and your critique is well-grounded.
This week pastor Becca Girrell acknowledged that these are valid criticisms, as the church throughout history has used the Bible and the church’s power to exclude people based on gender, race, sexual orientation, disability and more. At United Community Church, we believe all people are essential to community and beloved by God. It’s our job to make sure that we live out this belief in all we do. What would it be like if church was a place of welcome and community? Here, it is.
All are also welcome at worship services; find more information at unitedchurchmorrisville.org. Our services are hybrid — in person (please mask) at church Sundays at 10 a.m. and simultaneously on Zoom and Facebook Live. Or watch the service any time on the church Facebook page and Mondays at noon on local access TV.
— Rev. Becca Girrell
