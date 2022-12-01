Do you find it easy to clear your mind or is your brain always racing with to-do lists, worries and stray thoughts? This Advent season, we are taking time to intentionally slow down and get comfortable with stillness. This contemplative practice can help folks be more aware of the present, and less worried about the hustle of a holiday season. It helps us to recognize that all time can be sacred time.
Our worship services will focus on some of the writings of Fr. Richard Rohr, and the reminder that everything reflects the sacred. Once our Christmas tree goes up outside the church, the whole community is invited to decorate it by writing on provided ornaments or ribbons to share a prayer or hope or reflections of the sacred in the world.
Our church sends a special thanks to the volunteers who prepared and served 50 meals for Thanksgiving supper. These volunteers and guests make this community even more special.
— Rev. Becca Girrell
