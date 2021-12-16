Joy is not the opposite of sadness, Rev. Becca Girrell said Sunday at United Community Church. Rather, joy flies in the face of dread — that fear-based reaction to the unknowns of the future and all around us. Joy calls us to a radical awareness of the present, and of what we can know now that is beautiful, tender and good. Will we choose the dread of the unknown, or the simple joy of the present?
This season, we continue to hear the messages of hope, peace, joy and love, and the invitation to “be not afraid.” All are invited to share hopes or prayers on the dream tree located on the church lawn. Use fabric and markers from the tote on the steps.
Christmas services include the longest night service, Tuesday, Dec. 21, 7 p.m., a special service for those feeling loss or grief during the holidays. On Christmas Eve, services are at 5 p.m. outside the church (inside in case of poor weather) and 7 p.m. in the sanctuary. Both services will also be available on Facebook Live; all in-person attendees please mask. From 11:30 p.m. until midnight, we will offer a Facebook Live meditation.
Learn more at unitedchurchmorrisville.org.
— Rev. Becca Girrell
