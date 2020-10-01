Is there something that you are putting off, that maybe it’s time to try? Rev. Becca Girrell encourages us to make a commitment to the things — personally and as a faith community — that God might be calling us to do. “It’s time to go all-in, and see where God’s blessing will flow,” she said.
Sometimes, we are pushed to finally do something by the challenges we experience: a medical scare prompts a healthy lifestyle change, a broken relationship forces us to take a look at ourselves, the pandemic’s shutdown challenges us to incorporate technology into our worship services (which are on Facebook and Zoom at 10 a.m. Sundays).
In our wider society, the realization of the pervasiveness of racism pushes us to commit to difficult conversations. “As well-meaning Northerners, sometimes we feel uncomfortable talking about race,” Pastor Becca said. “We’re just going to do it!”
The church is partnering with the Morristown Centennial Library and Vermont Reads to offer a Zoom-based study of the book “The Hate U Give.” The conversation about this timely book is open to everyone.
Visit the church website (unitedchurchmorrisville.org) for more information about upcoming events, including the take-out chicken and biscuit dinner on Friday, Oct. 9.
— Becca Girrell
