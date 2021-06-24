Sunday’s worship service became an object lesson in resilience, as the congregation persevered through technical difficulties to worship together over Zoom and Facebook.
With Pastor Becca taking a week off, Hope Sturtevant preached a message conveying what so many of us are feeling through the pandemic: “Why me? Why us?” But perhaps instead of asking why me, Hope suggested, we should ask, “What will I learn from this? What is God showing me?”
Like the disciples facing a storm on the sea, we may find our faith wavering. But, Sturtevant asked, “What will people see when they look back on this year? How did the church handle itself during the pandemic? How did we behave in a time of fear?”
May we still be able to say, “I am a person of faith” even amid fear.
The church looks forward to observing the 4th of July with pre-parade music at the church and homemade strawberry shortcake. Beginning July 11, our services will be simultaneously in-person and online. Until then, join us on Zoom and Facebook Sundays at 10 a.m., and Mondays at noon on local access TV. Or visit unitedchurchmorrisville.org for more information.
— Becca Girrell
