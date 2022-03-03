This week, we ended Black History Month with the spiritual “Lift Every Voice and Sing.” While bearing witness to the struggle and resilience of Black Americans, we also hold in our hearts the people of Ukraine and the violence in Europe, praying for resilience and peace to prevail.
With Pastor Becca Girrell recently returned from pilgrimage to Israel and Palestine, David Bickford led the worship service. His message focused on Jesus’ metaphor of a shepherd who has 100 sheep and upon discovering that one is missing, leaves the 99 to search for the one.
The challenge for our church today is that while more than one person is missing — isolated or estranged due to the pandemic and other factors — those remaining also need care. Yes, the shepherds (plural, because many are needed) must seek out those who are missing, but we also must tend to the people who remain. “Not only do we need to go in search of those who are lost, but we need a place to come home to,” he said.
Check our Facebook page for information about Breakfast on Us reopening and visit unitedchurchmorrisville.org for more information about worship and other programs.
— Pastor Becca Girrell
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.