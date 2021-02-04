“Get up and eat something!”
Those are words spoken to one of God’s most powerful prophets, Elijah, as he faced a difficult and dangerous time. God reminded Elijah, and reminds us, that the care of our bodies is important, Rev. Becca Girrell said in her message Sunday.
Sometimes we spiritualize everything, and we forget that God also gives us bodies, which are themselves sacred gifts. Stress and hardship, failure and worry — but also success and the haunting feeling of “imposter syndrome” — all of these take a toll on our bodies. Food and rest restore our bodies and spirits so we are ready for whatever comes next.
This week we celebrated the many people in our community who were able to get their first round of vaccine or schedule their appointment.
Visit us at unitedchurchmorrisville.org for more information, and together, we will get through this time of challenge and support one another in community.
— Rev. Becca Girrell
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.