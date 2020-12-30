The church hosted several different worship experiences the week of Christmas, offering outdoor vigils to recognize loss and proclaim hope in this most unusual year. On a blustery but balmy Christmas Eve, music, tea lights and the Dream Tree (decorated with the hopes, prayers, wishes and dreams of our community) welcomed small groups gathered outside.
The principal worship service, offered over Zoom and Facebook, featured a creative digital children’s pageant, vocal solo and “Silent Night” in American Sign Language and to sing along at home.
In her Christmas message, Rev. Becca Girrell reminded us that Christmas is about God showing up where and how we need God most — as hope in our hopelessness, love amid anger or hate and, yes, as connection and presence when we are unable to be present with each other.
Sunday’s message challenged us to continue what theologian and civil rights leader Howard Thurman called the true work of Christmas: feeding the hungry, offering healing and peace, seeking justice and making music in the heart.
Join us for Sunday services at 10 a.m. on Zoom and Facebook, or visit unitedchurchmorrisville.org for more information.
— Rev. Becca Girrell
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.