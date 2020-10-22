Sunday’s service at the United Community Church of Morrisville celebrated the ministry of lay folks, with scripture readings and prayers by youth from the church, and members of the spiritual life team.
Jenn Quevedo delivered the message, focusing on helping those in need. What is it that children — or people of any age — need most to succeed? Love. Perhaps that answer seems simple, Jenn said, “but to me, that one word is a complete sentence. Love.”
Jenn also invited us to ponder how we can get creative about sharing love with our community. “Our church is part of the web that helps care for others,” she said. Cards, conversation, masks, acts of kindness — all of these show love to our neighbors.
UCCM and the Morristown Centennial Library, in partnership with Vermont Reads, are offering a book study on “The Hate U Give”by Angie Thomas. This timely novel explores racism and police violence through the experiences of a Black teen.
Zoom discussions will be Wednesday, Nov. 11 and 18, 6:30 p.m. Contact the church or the library for a copy of the book and more information. We hope to have a great conversation with many members of our community.
— Becca Girrell
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.