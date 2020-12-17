On the third Sunday of Advent, we light a candle for joy. But how can we really proclaim joy this year? Joy is not the same as feeling happy, Rev. Becca Girrell said in her message. “Equating joy with happiness would be like saying hope is the same as feeling like everything is going to be OK, or love is the same as infatuation.”
Joy — like love and hope — is a power all its own, Pastor Becca said, and in the stories surrounding the birth of Jesus, is experienced by those who are most oppressed. “Joy is the recognition of God’s active power and presence on behalf of the powerless.” Certainly, this year, we need to claim the joyful promise of God’s power and presence in the weariness of our world.
All are invited to come by the church, 85 Upper Main St., find the tote on the picnic table with fabric and markers, and add your dreams, hopes or prayers to the Dream Tree. You may also join us for an outdoor vigil on the longest night, Dec. 21, at 7 p.m., honoring light in the midst of all that we have lost.
— Becca Girrell
