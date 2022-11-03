Some people like to be scared, enjoying the thrill of adrenaline or the rush of energy, while others prefer to avoid scary things.
As I reflected in my message on Sunday, sometimes leaning into those fears a little can be a good thing. It can be part of how we learn, grow and become stronger and less afraid overall. Especially from a faith perspective, leaning into the things that challenge us can be part of how we trust God more and more. Where are the places where you might be called to stretch, grow and be courageous?
This week we’re in prayer for the northeast region of the United Methodist Church, as I travel to a gathering that organizes ministry and elects and assigns bishops.
Our church would like to celebrate with the community and thank the Morrisville Food Co-op members for selecting Breakfast On Us as a recipient of the Round It Up program. These funds will provide food that volunteers serve for free every weekday from 7-9 a.m. Thank you for seeing the value in this community meal.
— Rev. Becca Girrell
