This Earth Day week at the United Community Church of Morrisville, we acknowledged that we can get overwhelmed by the harm done to the planet, and feel helpless to do anything about it.
This is true not only of environmental needs, but human needs as well. Not knowing how best to help, we sometimes do nothing, reducing our love of others to mere words.
But love requires action, Rev. Becca Girrell said in her message Sunday. We are to use the resources we have to help those in need — even when those resources seem insufficient. We give and serve from what we have, no more and no less. We’re looking forward to being able to engage with the whole community again.
For now, worship services remain virtual. Find us on Facebook Live, unitedchurchmorrisville.org, or noon Mondays on Green Mountain Access TV.
A free, take-out community dinner (stuffed baked potatoes) is Friday, April 30, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Come to the ramp at the side of the church; masks and physical distancing required.
— Rev. Becca Girrell
