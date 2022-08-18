Sometimes we feel alone and overwhelmed as we strive to live lives of faith or help our neighbors. We’ve been talking about what it means to be those who keep the faith, and that can be a lot of pressure. Indeed, every generation seems to feel at some point that we might be the last to carry out our faith or our mission.
As I said in my message Sunday, we are not alone in living our faith or our service to others. We are part of an ongoing relay race that extends back for millennia, and I believe will continue beyond our imagination or expectations. Like athletic relay races, the most challenging moments are the times of great transition, the hand offs.
We are living in a time of great change, and it feels like at any moment we might be in danger of dropping the baton or losing something as we try to keep pace with changing circumstances. Our hope is that, as we keep our focus our mission to serve the spiritual and humanitarian needs of our communities, we will be able to continue keeping and sharing this mission for generations to come.
— Rev. Becca Girrell
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.