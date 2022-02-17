What is the purpose of the church today?
In her message Sunday, Rev. Becca Girrell said it is the same as it has always been — love. But this love is not the stuff of candy hearts and chocolates. The love to which we are called is not just a cozy feeling, but a powerful, subversive force.
To love others and to love the world is to bear the weight of the sorrow and the joy around us. It is to hold out hope when all seems hopeless, and to work tirelessly for what is right and good. To quote Dr. Cornell West, “Justice is what love looks like is public.”
Such love is exhausting and draining. If we are to live and love like this, we need to recharge, to draw strength from one another and to know we are not alone. This is the purpose of communities of faith.
Do you want to be part of transforming the world through the power of love? Get to know the folks here who are committed to this same endeavor.
— Rev. Becca Girrell
