United Community Church was delighted to celebrate the 4th of July with the community of Morrisville and beyond. We offered a time of prayer and a brief organ recital with our organist, Shaun Booher, livestreaming from the sanctuary. Then, we enjoyed watching the parade while selling homemade strawberry shortcake and lemonade. Thanks to everyone who stopped by and shared this community event together.
While she has been here a year, this was also the first time some members of the congregation were able to talk with Pastor Becca Girrell in person. Our congregation delighted in this opportunity to be together, in many cases for the first time in 16 months.
We have restarted the free weekday Breakfast on Us program. Currently, we are serving four days a week, excluding Tuesdays, from 7-9 a.m. We can’t wait to share breakfast with you.
This coming Sunday at 10 a.m. is the long-awaited launch of our worship services in-person and online. All are welcome at the church (if vaccinated, masks are optional; if not vaccinated, wear a mask inside). Services will still be available on Zoom, Facebook, and Green Mountain Access TV. For more information, visit unitedchurchmorrisville.org.
— Becca Girrell
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.