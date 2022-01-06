After a season of focusing on the refrain from angels, messengers of God, telling us “do not be afraid,” Rev. Becca Girrell noted that the post-Christmas story does not include these words. When Joseph is warned that he must flee to save his family, fear seems to be part of the mix. “Not all fear is unhealthy,” Girrell said in her message on Dec. 26. “Sometimes fear moves us to caution and protection of others. The question is does fear drive us toward, or away from, life and well-being for all”?
The following week, we focused on the same passage from the Bible, the Magi (wise ones) visiting infant Jesus. These strangers recognized the cosmic importance of the child and quickly became embroiled in the political significance of Jesus, who threatened the status quo and defied all who abused their power.
Part of what seems to have truly changed them was meeting the human child. Do we experience God in human relationships, in addition to perceiving the cosmic and political importance of Jesus? Will we let these simple human encounters change us and set us on new paths for the new year?
— Rev. Becca Girrell
