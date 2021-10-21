Rev. Becca Girrell mused in her message Sunday about God’s answer to the age-old question — why do bad things happen to good people? The book of Job offers a long reflection on this burning question, dismissing ideas like suffering happens for a reason or is deserved, or God is indifferent to human sorrow.
When God finally answers this question, the response isn’t fully satisfying. God reminds us that the universe is more complex than
we can possibly understand. Ultimately, Girrell said, this answer isn’t satisfying because it’s not the whole story.
In Jesus, and in the church as the Body of Christ, God offers a richer response: despite the vastness of creation, how small we are in comparison, and how very little we understand, the god of the universe loves each of us, and does not abandon us but joins with us in our suffering. The church is part of this answer, too, because we are called to be present with one another and with our community in times of need.
We may not always understand, but we journey together through hardship toward healing. Learn more about unitedchurchmorrisville.org.
— Rev. Becca Girrell
