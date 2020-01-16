In the Rev. Barbara Lemmel’s absence on the second Sunday in January, the congregation welcomed back to the pulpit as guest preacher the Rev. David Vanderlind-Abernathy of Barre.
His message was based on “The Book of Awakening,” a daily devotional by Anne Lindberg.
“We must learn to unclutter our lives, listen to our hearts, and welcome change instead of fearing it. Have you ever tried to carry too many things in your arms through a doorway and it didn’t work? Next time you stand in an open door, put down all the things you carry that are blocking the thresholds of your life and greater peace, and then pick up the things you need to bring inside for a better life.”
Galatians 4:4-7 reads, “You are loved for being who you are. It’s OK to feel as you feel. Listen, give thanks and live,” said Rev. Vanderllind-Abernathy.
He added, “Don’t miss seeing the movie about Mr. Rogers, ‘A Beautiful Day in the Neigh-borhood,’ a timely story of kindness triumphing over cynicism, based on a true story of a real-life friendship between Fred Rogers and journalist Tom Junod.”
“May the hearts of all of our country’s leaders be softened and guided toward peace for all,” he said.
A special thank you to Dot Reeves for presenting the children’s message. She gathered the youngsters around the baptismal font and described baptism of early times in contrast to today.
Remember this month’s community dinner is Friday, Jan. 31 ,at 5:30 p.m. The annual congregational meeting is planned for Sunday, Feb. 2, in the dining room following the 10 o’clock worship service.
If need be, call the church office to arrange a meeting with Rev. Barbara Lemmel at 802-888-2225.
— Judith Grosvenor