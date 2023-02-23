As anyone staring toward bright light knows, there is such a thing as too much brightness or whiteness. Even in the Bible, light and white are often used as symbols of God’s glory and purity, but this can convey a dangerous message laced through our society, reinforcing an association of light or white with goodness and the lie that would compare darkness to something harmful or wrong.
Our lives can become too much like the driving condition “white out,” when light, snow, and whiteness obscure our vision and threaten our safety. If our lives are nearly all white, this can prevent us from experiencing anything else, any stories or ideas or cultures other than the dominant narratives of white society.
