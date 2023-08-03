This week we concluded a series looking at the Bible’s examples of seeds and plants as metaphors for our lives. In one short passage, Jesus says God’s realm is like a tiny mustard seed that grows into a tree large enough for birds to make their nests.
While it’s certainly amazing to reflect how much abundance can come from a single seed — including the seeds for the next year’s crop — it would be an unusual and unexpected mustard plant that was strong enough for birds to perch, let alone nest, in its branches. Rather, we should understand this as an example of the surprising strength of small and unexpected gifts, not only to nourish the plant and its next season of growth, but to offer abundance to others.
