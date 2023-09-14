Sometimes when we think of church, we imagine big congregations, flashy choirs or praise bands. We think that to be a “real” church, we have to be a big church. But Jesus says that wherever two or three people are gathered in his name, he will be with us. It doesn’t matter when we gather — on Sunday morning or Wednesday afternoon — or where we gather, whether it’s a park, over breakfast or even in a Zoom room. What matters is that we are gathering in the name of God, in the name of love, community, compassion and forgiveness. Then, God is present, and the gathering is sacred.
That doesn’t mean our lives together will be free from conflict or discomfort. We’ll still make mistakes and sometimes damage the bonds between us. But these bonds can and should be repaired because the connection between people can be just as sacred as our connection to God. Often, it’s the place we experience God’s love most readily.
