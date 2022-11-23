Sunday’s service included an observance for Transgender Day of Remembrance, led by guest preacher Rev. Nancy Wichmann. As we read the names of the 48 people who died because of anti-trans violence in the U.S. in the past year alone — including Fern Feather, who was killed here in Morrisville, we proclaimed that these lives are sacred and seen.
“Maybe the importance of being called by name doesn’t resonate with everyone,” Wichmann said. “I chose my own name. The idea that God calls me by that name, and that God calls each of these people by their new, true name, when the rest of the world denies who they are, is powerful.”
Wichmann encouraged us to participate in the work of resurrection and justice, as the crowd participated in the miracle of Jesus raising Lazarus by rolling away the stone from the tomb. “We are called to roll away the stones of racism, misogyny, and transphobia,” she said. “We are called to be part of the miracle.”
We can do this in ways big and small, including signs and actions that let transgender people know they are welcome and safe.
— Rev. Becca Girrell
